BATAVIA — An Elba man was charged Wednesday after stealing from a business, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Brian E. Daggart, 37, of Oak Orchard Road was charged with petit larceny in connection with the incident that occurred Feb. 26, deputies said. He is to appear March 14 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Tiffany M. Walter, 31, of Bethany was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Walmart, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
JAVA — Brent Graham, 34, of Akron was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation after he was stopped for running a stop sign on Route 78, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Graham had four revocations and one suspension on his license. He also was charged with speeding.
In a separate case, Emery R. Gibbs, 23, of Buffalo was charged with AUO after he was stopped on Route 20A in Perry and found to have six suspensions on his license. He also was charged with speeding.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n Ariel N. Pontillo, 32, of Washington Avenue was charged with driving while impaired by drugs and failure to keep right.
n Michael E. Wilson, 29, of East Main Street Road was charged with DWI and insufficient tail lamps.
n Heather L. Armstrong, 46, of Ellicott Street was charged with harassment after a fight at a local business.
