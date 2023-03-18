BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n Sarah A. Malone, 40, of Batavia was charged with theft of services and criminal impersonation. Police said she left a restaurant without paying and gave police a fake name.
n Douglas M. Ashworth, 48, of Batavia was charged with menacing for pointing a hunting rifle at two juveniles.
n Grant J. Fremstad, 22, of Westby, Wisc. was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, improper lane use and open container.
n Demetrio J. Watts, 38, of Buffalo was charged with DWI, failure to keep right and failure to signal.
n Phillip D. Byford, 32, of Sweden was charged on warrants with two counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass.
n Myia N. Sobus, 19, of Oakfield and Timothy J. Alis, 18, of Batavia were charged with petit larceny for filling a cart with nearly $900 in items and not paying.
n Shawn M. Sloan, 38, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny and criminal trespass for stealing a kitchen utensil from an apartment.
n Shannon B. Harder, 38, of Attica was charged with DWI, unsafe turn, speeding and failure to keep right.
BETHANY — Zachary A. Laird, 26, of Bethany was charged with felony DWI after an investigation into a domestic dispute March 1, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to a house on Bethany Center Road, where Laird allegedly damaged property and left. He came back when deputies were there and was found to be intoxicated.
He also was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation and criminal mischief.
MEDINA — Village police charged the following people during the past few weeks:
n Paul A. Morrow, 43, of Medina was charged with felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and open container.
n Trevor M. Kureczka, 26, of Lockport was charged with felony criminal mischief.
n Khalil M. Johnson, 26, of Medina was charged with torture/injure/ not feeding animal, no appropriate shelter for dogs left outside and confinement of a companion animal in a vehicle-extreme temperature.
n Cassandra A. Ploessel, 48, of Albion was charged with petit larceny.
n Shannon J. Dick, 41, of Batavia was charged with abandonment of an animal.
n Manuel E. Vidal, 31, of Bownmansville, was charged with petit larceny.
n Edwin Torres, 57, of Buffalo was charged with petit larceny.
n Jayson J. Clark, 31, of Rochester was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.
n Christian Strickland, 24, of Medina was charged with DWI and unsafe turn.
n Grace Terry, 35, of Medina was charged with felony DWI, felony AUO, false personation and unsafe tires.
ALBION — State police charged two women with bilking Social Services.
Alice N. Brady, 35, of Medina was charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing.
Shannon J. Gray, 46 of Rochester was charged with welfare fraud.
Both are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALEXANDER — Jeffrey M. Schneider, 44, of Alexander was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.