PEMBROKE — Steven A. Wasielewski, 39, of Phelps Road was jailed after he violated an order of protection by hitting a person, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was charged with felony criminal contempt of court and third-degree assault.
WARSAW — Hunter L. Vanbuskirk, 24, of Geneseo was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after he rear-ended another car on Route 19, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with following too closely and no inspection.
ATTICA — Joseh T. Martino, 31, of Windor, was charged with criminal contempt of court, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was arraigned and returned to Genesee County Jail, where he was being confined on burglary charges.
SHELDON — A Pennsylvania man faces charges after deputies saw him traveling at a high rate of speed into the hamlet early Saturday morning.
Stefon D. King, 47, of Philadelphia was driving east on Route 20A and was stopped near Syler Road about 4 a.m.
He was charged with DWI, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding and unlicensed operation.
PERRY — Two women were charged with using another person’s credit card to transfer money to themselves, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jaqulyn A. Dueppengiesser, 39, and Shawnna Lamont, 33, both of Perry were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people during the past two weeks:
n Alexandro Rodriguez, 26, of East Main Street was charged with felony criminal contempt of court.
n Jessica L. Holtz, 39, of Rochester was charged on warrants with two counts oof petit larceny and for repeatedly failing to appear in court.
n James N. Laurich, 37, of East Aurora was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and open container. He was charged after police were investigating a domestic dispute and he allegedly fled the scene.
LE ROY — Shawn L. Anderson, 42, of Linwood Road was charged with DWI after he crashed on Linwood Road March 14, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with no registration, no inspection, unlicensed operation and moving from a lane unsafely after driving into a ditch at 2 p.m.
BATAVIA — Roger J. Yencer, 47, of Mount Morris was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He violated an order of protection by being a passenger in the car driving by a woman with an order of protection against him. She was not charged.
WARSAW — Madelynn Thayer, 76, of Warsaw was charged with DWI after she was stopped for driving erratically, Wyoming deputies said.
She is to appear April 17 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Sonny J. Graff, 41, of Corfu was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 2 a.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BARRE — Daniel J. Sonera, 23, of Holley was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, state police said.
He allegedly possessed cocaine during a traffic stop Saturday night.
BERGEN — Gemennis Torres, 25, of Bergen and Carly J. Olivencia, 29, of Dunkirk were charged with felony criminal mischief, state police said.
Olivencia also was charged with petit larceny.
WETHERSFIELD — Steven J. Leach, 70, of Attica was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BENNINGTON — Peter J. Lyons, 65, of Alden was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.