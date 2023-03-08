DELEVAN — Kenneth D. Pleace, 45, of Bliss was charged with third-degree burglary, state police said.
Pleace allegedly broke into a vacant house on South Main Street, where troopers found him.
He was arraigned and turned over to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
BYRON — An investigation into a domestic dispute led to DWI charges for a Caswell Road man, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Gary M. Herrmann Jr., 44, was stopped on Caswell Road at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with DWI. He is to appear March 20 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — LeeAnne Krull, 53, of Batavia was charged with possessing contraband while at Genesee County Jail March 1, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Krull was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband and second-degree promoting prison contraband.
BATAVIA — Denis I. Beglerovic, 20, of Rochester was charged with petit larceny for stealing from a store, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear March 23 in Town Court.
JAVA — An Eagle man faces charges after witnesses saw him driving on and off Route 78 and into oncoming traffic Feb. 17, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jason Buchheit, 30, was charged with DWI, aggravted DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent and reckless driving.
