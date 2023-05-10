BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Two people were charged after an investigation into a possible intoxicated driver at a gas station on East Main Street April 24.
Jordan E. Hamilton, 26, of Baker Road, Kent was charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said he was a passenger in a car driven by Jacob W. Patterson, 27, of Kilian Road, Pembroke. Patterson was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of governmental administration for running from police.
n Casey T. Vaughn, 33, of Batavia was charged with felony strangulation, harassment, criminal mischief and aggravated family offense. He is accused of choking and hitting a woman and breaking a mirror.
He was later charged with criminal mischief and criminal tampering for allegedly spitting on the wall, floor, bench and desk in a police interview room and pulling molding off the wall.
n Cassandra F. Smith, 37, of Batavia was charged on four warrants for failing to appear in court.
n Tanika N. Avant, 21, of Bank Street was charged with two counts of harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said she hit a person and a juvenile.
n James T. Hardaway, 39, of Brockport was charged with DWI, speeding and unlicensed operation.
n Misty R. Scutt, 34, of Attica was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
n Hunter M. Passage, 22, of Batavia was charged with driving while impaired by drugs.
BATAVIA — Jerrol P. Newell, 53, was charged with criminal contempt of court for contacting a victim from jail, sheriff’s deputies said.
He was arraigned and returned to jail.
BATAVIA — Jaime A. Auntunez, 35, of Dewey Avenue was charged with DWI after being stopped at 11:25 p.m. Friday on Clinton Street Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Auntunez also was charged with speeding and failure to keep right.
PAVILION — Danielle F. Reed, 34, of Auburn was charged with felony DWI after she was stopped for speeding at 1:50 a.m. Sunday on Route 20, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Reed also was charged with felony aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent, failure to dim lights and moving from a lane unsafely.
ELBA — Christopher J. Gulczewski, 33, of Holley was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly threatened to kill a woman in front of her children.