BATAVIA — City police recently reported the following arrests:
n Jessica Hernandez, 35, of Summit Street was charged with being a fugitive from justice. She was wanted in Florida for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
n David A. Kendall, 50, of Bank Street was charged with criminal contempt of court.
BATAVIA — Nathan P. Crawford, 27, of Batavia was charged with criminal trespassing, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Michelle D. Grover, 38, of Holland was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
OAKFIELD — Eric T. Koerner, 29, of Oakfield was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 12:30 a.m. April 26, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Bethanee N. Brady, 27, of Le Roy was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Bryan M. Buck, 37, of Wattsburg, Pa. was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after an investigation into a domestic dispute, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
GENESEE FALLS — Chad W. Goodenow, 40, of Warsaw was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.