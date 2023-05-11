DARIEN — Jakob N. Abrams, 18, of Indian Falls Road was charged with DWI after an investigation into a hit-and-run crach on Harper Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, using a phone while driving and failure to keep right.
BATAVIA — Tonya M. Ficarella, 36, of Lovers Lane was charged with petit larceny for stealing items from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, Genesee deputies said.
She is to appear May 23 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Jaime L. Ayala, 43, of Walnut Street was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Genesee deputies said.
She is to appear May 23 in Town Court.
MURRAY — Joel D. Hall, 62, of Bergen was charged with felony DWI after he was stopped at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
RIDGEWAY — Brittany M. Scott, 31, of Lockport was charged with five counts of falsely reporting child abuse, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ARCADE — Jordan C. Raynor, 29, of Batavia was charged with criminal possession of a disguised gun, state police said.
He also was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SILVER SPRINGS — Christopher Bitsas, 41, of Warsaw was charged with third-degree assault, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.