JAVA — An investigation into a hit-and-run crash where a pickup truck drove into a house on Route 78 had led to charges against a Java man, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were sent to 4003 Route 78 late the night of April 29 and found that a pickup had driving into the house, causing an extensive amount of damage.
Deputies found a license plate at the scene and were able to track down the owner.
Kevin K. Ressler, 34, had driving his 2019 Dodge Ram on Route 78 and was attempting to make a turn onto Minken Road when he crashed and ran away.
He was charged with reckless driving, speed not reasonable, leaving the scene of a crash, moving from a lane unsafely and unsafe backing.
PERRY — A Perry man was jailed after an investigation into a domestic violence complaint, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Adam P. Valentine, 43, was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, felony aggravated family offense, harassment and criminal mischief.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail.
CASTILE — Saquayasya S. Newton, 30, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor drug possession a May 6 a crash at Route 39 and Camp Road May 6, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
She allegedly possessed ecstasy.
ALBION — Megan L. Callan, 37, of Holley was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
CLARENDON — Lee C. Zimmerman, 52, of Bergen was charged with DWI, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Mason E. Broskin, 22, of Hamlin was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Kyle L. Depoty, 32, of Albion was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
MARILLA — Mercedes M. McCoy, 33, of Attica was charged with felony DWI under Leandra’s Law after she crashed on Clinton Street, state police said.
She had a child in the car. She also was charged with DWI and endangering the welfare of a child.
JAVA — George S. Harold, 64, of Java was charged with DWI after he was stopped at 8 p.m. May 5, state police said.