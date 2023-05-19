BATAVIA — Tony R. Graber, 44, of Pembroke was charged with criminal contempt of court for allegedly violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Nathan P. Crawford, 27, of Batavia was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a bicycle locked on a bike rack at Batavia Downs, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear Tuesday in Town Court.
PEMBROKE — Akeel Karim Kaid, 41, of Buffalo was charged with possessing and transporting untaxed cigars, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is accused of buying 1,580 cigars from a smoke shop on the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and was planning on transporting them to Buffalo.
BATAVIA — Anthony J. Martino Jr., 64, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing from a store on Veterans Memorial Drive, county sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear June 27 in Town Court.
OAKFIELD — Stacey Jo Daprizio, 55, of Alabama was charged with DWI after she was stopped at 8:55 in the morning May 8, county sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18%.
BATAVIA — Thomas M. Tacito, 63, of Batavia was charged with unlawful possession of a noxious material, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is accused of having pepper spray and attempting to use it on a person.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Alisha A. Soule, 26, of Stafford was charged with criminal contempt of court for allegedly violating an order of protection.
n Ashley Davis, 34, of Walden Creek Drive was charged with harassment for allegedly kicking a police officer.
n Corey A. Brown, 37, of Ellicott Street was charged with harassment for allegedly hitting a person in the race.
n William H. Smith Jr., 45, of Bank Street was charged with failing to appear in court for DWI charges from February 2021.
n Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester was charged on a warrant for allegedly failing to appear for petit larceny charges.
WARSAW — Tayrria L. Cooks-Sanders, 28, of Buffalo was charged with having switched plates during a traffic stop on Route 20A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
She also was charged with driving with a suspended registration, improper plates, no front plate and window tint violation.
SHELDON — Noah P. Zachewicz, 21, of West Seneca was charged with DWI by drugs after he was stopped on Route 20A May 12, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He also was charged with DWI by a combination of drugs and following too closely.
EAGLE — John Wilber, 43, of Eagle was charged with four counts of forcible touching and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly touched another person for “his own gratification,” deputies said.
BATAVIA — Robert L. Drennan, 41, of Sweden was charged with harassment for punching a person at Genesee County Jail, deputies said.
He is to appear at a later date in City Court.
BATAVIA — Brittany L. Richway, 32, of Syracuse and Angel M. Scott, 34, of Batavia were charged with petit larceny for shoplifting, state police said.
They are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
CLARENDON — Eduardo R. Cruz, 31, of Webster was charged with DWI after he was stopped May 11, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
ALBION — Three people were charged in separate cases of welfare fraud, state police said.
Orlahan Thongchanh, 36, of Albion, Pamala J. Ives, 50, of Albion and Lucille Clute, 41, of Ridgeway all were charged with welfare fraud. Clute also was charged with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing.