STAFFORD — A Batavia man faces charges for stealing cash and a blank check, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Adam D. Smart, 40, was charged with forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of petit larceny.
Investigators said Smart stole $800 and blank check from a residence Feb. 14 and forged and cashed the check two days later.
TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Two sisters were charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 cash from their employer, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Margaret N. George, 20, and Kristen D. George, 26, of Council House Road are to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Heather N. Holbrook, 38, of Batavia faces drug charges after an investigation into a traffic stop in December, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession for having cocaine and suboxone.
ALABAMA — Dustin A. Goetze, 35, of Albion was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop, state police said.
He also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.
ALBION — Ashley S. Hawkins, 34, of Kendall was charged with welfare fraud, state police said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
WARSAW — Gary A. Draper, 77, of Warsaw was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, state police said.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.