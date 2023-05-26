ORANGEVILLE — A Portageville man was charged Sunday after a traffic stop on Hermitage Road, state police said.
Jose L. Hernandez Martinez, 27, exhibited signs of impairment, troopers said. He then allegedly failed field sobriety tests and narcotics were found inside his vehicle.
Hernandez Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
BATAVIA — A Perry woman was charged Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Shawnna Linn Lamont, 33, of Page Road had a drug while being detained on two outstanding warrants, deputies said. She is to appear July 7 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman has been charged after investigation into a stolen wallet, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jamie Lee Broadbent, 40, of West Main Street stole the wallet — which contained cash and multiple credit cards — at Walmart, deputies said. She was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and is to appear June 13 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Brittany L. Bolton was charged Monday with petit larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Bolton, 23, of West Main Street Road in Batavia hid $45.32 worth of merchandise in her purse at a business, deputies said. She then allegedly failed to scan them all at a self-checkout and left the store.
Bolton is to appear June 13 in Town Court.