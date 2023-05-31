DARIEN — An Elmira man was charged Monday after an incident at Darien Lake Theme Park, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Joshua R. Brown, 25, of Spalding St. trespassed in an enclosed area, deputies said. He then allegedly fought with security.
Brown was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree harassment. He is to appear June 16 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman was charged May 17 after a traffic stop on East Main Street, city police said.
Heather N. Holbrook, 38, was found to have an active warrant from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, police said. She was then allegedly found to possess a significant amount of a narcotic.
She was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
She is to appear June 6 in City Court.
BATAVIA — Jeremy P. Holbrook was charged May 17 after a traffic stop, city police said.
Holbrook, 40, of West Bergen Road was found to possess a controlled substance, police said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and is to appear June 6 in City Court.
BATAVIA — An Alexander man was charged May 17 after a traffic stop, city police said.
Nathaniel L. Beglinger, 31, of Peaviner Road was found in possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and driving with an obstructed view.
Beglinger is to appear June 6 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A traffic stop on May 17 resulted in charges against a city woman, city police said.
Rosemary R. Waters, 37, of East Main Street was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was committed to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $1 bail and is to appear May 30 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city woman was charged in connection with a May 7 disturbance on Ellicott Street, city police said.
Chantel C. Holmes, 23, hit another person in the head with a shovel and damaged property, police said. She was taken into custody the following day when she appeared in City Court on other charges.
Holmes was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She is to appear in City Court at a later date.