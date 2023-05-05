BATAVIA — Robert E. Sacher, 53, of Kibbe Avenue was charged with DWI after he was stopped April 13, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear May 11 in Town Court.
ARCADE — Zachary Emmick, 34, of Arcade was charged with criminal contempt of court for violating an order of protection, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
He was committed to Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $10,000.
CASTILE — Logan Bailey, 22, of Castile was charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to a roadside domestic dispute on East Lake Road. Bailey is to appear court at a later date.
WARSAW — Carey W. Cartwright, 44, of Perry was charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing from Walmart, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
BYRON — Jeenathan R. Williams, 63, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop on Byron-Elba Townline Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly possessed cocaine. Williams also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicense operation, side windows non transparent and plates covered by glass.