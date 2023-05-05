EAGLE — A Bliss man faces charges after violated an order of protection the same day it was enacted by a judge, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to a house on Route 362 for a complaint and discovered Richard A. Davis Jr., 41, had contacted a woman by phone and entered her residence.
Davis earlier in the day had been arrested by Village of Arcade police and charged with menacing and criminal mischief. An order of protection was issued against him.
Davis was charged with criminal contempt of court and jailed with bail set at $20,000.
BYRON — Jeenathan R. Williams, 63, of Rochester was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after a traffic stop on Byron-Elba Townline Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He allegedly possessed cocaine. Williams also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicense operation, side windows non transparent and plates covered by glass.
BATAVIA — Nathan P. Crawford, 27, of Batavia was charged with petit larceny for stealing from Kohl’s, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear May 9 in Town Court.
ALABAMA — Scott A. Muntz, 25, of Oakfield was charged with DWI after he was stopped for speeding 69 in a 55 mph zone on Knowlesville Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
He is to appear May 9 in Town Court.
BETHANY — Tara N. Mruczek, 36, of Batavia was charged with DWI after she was stopped on Broadway Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
She is to appear May 24 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — Peter L. Dercqu, 45, of Lyndonville was charged with misdemeanor drug possession after he was found with cocaine during a traffic stop Saturday, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Collen T. Poole, 39, of Batavia was charged with two counts after he was found with oxycodone and crack cocaine.
Both are to appear May 11 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — City police charged the following people:
n Jason W. Whitehead, 25, of Bank Street was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
Whitehead had an active warrant for his arrest and ran from officers while on Bank Street April 16. A citizen assisted in stopping Whitehead and he was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
n Joseph C. Jeffords, 32, of Chestnut Street was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He was found with drugs during a warrant arrest and was committed to Genesee County Jail. The warrants were for failing to appear in court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.
n Lori A. Wittkopp, 61, of Spencer Court was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than .18 percent.
n Kendra Q. Thomas, 35, of Dellinger Avenue was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child for fighting with a juvenile.
n Salvatore Dellapenna, 54, of Vine Street was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging a neighbor’s fence.
n Patricia M. Anderson, 38, of Buell Street was charged with petit larceny, unlicensed operation and no registration.
n Modesto O. Cardenas, 29, of Pearl Street was charged with harassment after an investigation into a disturbance.
n Linda L. Snyder, 40, of Creek Road was charged on warrants with bail jumping, harassment, criminal mischief and animal cruelty for failing to appear in court.
n Luis J. Santiago Arroyo, 34, of Buell Street faces charges after he struck a woman holding a baby.
Police said the incident happened during a custody exchange and the assaulted was caught on Ring Cam.
Arroyo was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.
n Alisa A. Soule, 26, of Le Roy was charged with harassment and criminal mischief for kicking in a door and hitting a person inside.
n Pamela L. Dickinson, 60, of Batavia was charged with DWI, failure to comply, speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Police attempted to stop her for speeding April 24 but she sped away until patrol cars blocked her at Washington Avenue and Bank Street.
n Shelby L. Fryer, 27, of Batavia was charged with criminal impersonation for giving a fake name during a traffic stop. She also was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Haley M. Larnder, 23, of Batavia was charged with failure to appear in court for a drug possession charge.
n Jacqulyn A. Dueppengiesser, 39, of Perry was charged with petit larceny for shoplifting.
n Natasha J. Durney, 29, of Hutchins Place was charged with nine counts of harboring unlicensed dogs. Police were called to her house for a report of dogs fighting and that a person had been bitten. They found she had nine dogs.