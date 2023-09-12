PAVILION — An Ontario County man is facing several charges after he was found asleep behind the wheel, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
A passerby found the vehicle of Yovani Hernandez-Ortiz, Sept. 3 on Route 19, deputies said. Further investigation allegedly revealed Hernandez-Ortiz was intoxicated.
Hernandez-Ortiz, 28, of Melvin Hill Road in Geneva was charged with DWI, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, an obstructed vision violation, and a dirty or obstructed license plate violation. He is to appear Sept. 26 in Town Court.
PERRY — A town man was charged Friday after a crash which injured two people, state police said.
Harold W. Ellis, 46, of 1982 Silver Lake Rd. and his passenger were both injured in the crash on Silver Lake Road, troopers said.
Ellis allegedly had bloodshot eyes and a strong alcoholic beverage odor on his breath. Troopers said he failed field sobriety tests and was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital for an evaluation.
Ellis was charged with DWI.
BATAVIA — A Bethany man was charged Sept. 6 with petit larceny, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Bradley R. Jordan, 30, of Silver Road was involved Aug. 21 in a theft at a Lewiston Road address, deputies said. He is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
BATAVIA — Alexis J. Dugan is facing several charges after a traffic stop Saturday on Veterans Memorial Drive, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Dugan, 22, of Miller Road in Albion was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, inadequate headlamps, and moving from lane unsafely. She is to appear Sept. 28 in Town of Batavia Court.