BATAVIA — A Batavia man was charged Sept. 2 after several erratic driver complaints, city police said.
Rodrigo G Vasquez, 26, was charged with DWI. He is to appear Sept. 20 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A Maryland man was charged Sept. 2 after investigation into a theft, city police said.
Danvor E Hodgson-Aguilar, 34, of Silver Spring was charged with petit larceny. He was to appear Sept. 12 in City Court.
BATAVIA — A city man was taken into custody Sept. 1 on two warrants.
Jon H. Bush Jr, 40, was wanted for failure to appear in court in connection with a June 5 traffic stop, city police said. He was also allegedly wanted for an Aug. 3 incident in which he fled on a bicycle when officers tried to stop him for a traffic violation.
Bush was to appear Sept. 12 in City Court.
TONAWANDA INDIAN RESERVATION — A Medina man is facing several charges after a traffic stop , Genesee County sheriff’s Hdeputies said.
Hunter S. Heil, 21, of Million Dollar Highway was stopped on Bloomingdale Road, deputies said. Further investigation allegedly revealed he was intoxicated.
Heil was charged with DWI, driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, moving from lane unsafely and failure to keep right. He is to appear in court at a later date.