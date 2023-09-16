PAVILION — A Batavia man was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jeremiah W. Krupp, 45, of Hutchins Place called and threatened a protected person on Aug. 29, deputies said.
He was committed to Genesee County Jail pending his arraignment.
BYRON — A town man was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Kevin A. Kickerbocker, 52, of Mill Pond Road was found Tuesday at the residence of a person who had an order of protection against him, deputies said.
Knickerbocker was committed to Genesee County Jail pending his arraignment.