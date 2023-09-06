BATAVIA — Danny D. Williams Sr. was charged Aug. 24 with first-degree criminal contempt.

Williams, 34, of Batavia was charged after an investigation into a disturbance on Harvester Avenue, police said. He allegedly violated an order of protection.

Williams was committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.

BATAVIA — A city man was taken into custody Aug. 28 on a warrant.

Bradley R. Jordan, 30, had been originally arrested Jan. 20 after a disturbance, police said. He was charged at the time with aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and allegedly failed to appear in court on Feb. 4.

Jordan was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree bail jumping. He was committed to Genesee County Jail and is to appear Sept. 27 in City Court.

BATAVIA — An investigation resulted Aug. 25 in charges against a city man.

Bleyke Z. Culver, 27, was found at a Walnut Street residence in violation of an order of protection, city police said. He was charged with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.

Culver was committed to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $200 bail.

BATAVIA — A city woman was charged Aug. 27 after investigation of a disturbance.

Victoria L. Jacques, 53, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment after striking a person and grabbing them by the neck, city police said. She was released under the supervision of Genesee Justice.

BATAVIA — Justin M. Witherspoon was charged Aug. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, city police said.

Witherspoon, 37, of Batavia damaged property during a dispute with a neighbor, police said. He is to appear Tuesday in City Court.

BATAVIA — An Albion woman was taken into custody Aug. 29 on a warrant, city police said.

Haileee N. Callicutt, 22, failed to appear in court, police said. She is to appear in City Court at a later date.

BATAVIA — A Rochester man was charged Aug. 31 after a traffic stop on Park Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Patrick D. Blackwell, 68, was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and dazzling headlights, deputies said. He is to appear Sept. 20 in Town Court.

PAVILION — A Dansville man is facing several charges in connection with a June 29 traffic complaint, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.

Anthony L. Cosaro, 33, of Park Hill Drive was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, driving while ability impaired by drugs, following too closely, and moving from lane unsafely, deputies said. He is to appear Sept. 19 in Town Court.

