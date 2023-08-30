BATAVIA — City police recently charged the following people:
n James L. Brown, 40, of Albion was charged with petit larceny for stealing from 7-Eleven.
n Paul Lee, 51, of Rochester was charged with criminal trespass after he was found sleeping in a vacant house on Ellicott Street.
n Joanna F. Larnder, 30, of Batavia was charged with failure to appear in court.
n Joshua J. Brower, 39, of Medina was charged with DWI.
n Fawn M. Mobley, 51, of Oakfield was charged with DWI.
n Andrew T. Williams, 20, of Jamestown was charged with failure to appear in court.
n Heather N. Holbrook, 38, of Batavia was charged Aug. 16 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after allegedly being found with a large amount of crack cocaine. She was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.
n Ashton L. Mohney, 33, of Batavia was charged Aug. 19 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief. He was jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail.
n Terrance H. Riley, 35, of Batavia was taken into custody Aug. 22 on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Brian E. Daggar, 37, of Elba was taken into custody Aug. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
n Hunter M. Passage, 23, of Batavia was charged Aug. 22 with second-degree criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a home without permission.
n Austin R.J. O’Connell, 19, of Batavia was charged Aug. 21 with petit larceny, second-degree criminal trespass, and fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly disabling a security camera and burglarizing a residence.
n Adrienne S. Bechtold, 27, and Ronald J. Murray, 28, both of Batavia, were each charged Aug. 11 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
n Lakeisha A. Gibson, 37, of Batavia was taken into custody Aug. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
TONAWANDA SENECA NATION — Johh J. Wojkowiak, 56, of Attica was charged with DWI after an investigation into a crash on Ledge Road Aug. 1, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies were called to the scene at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 1 at Totempole Gas and Smoke Shop.
Wojkowiak was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent and open container.
PERRY — A Bronx man was charged Aug. 18 after a traffic stop on Route 20A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Geraldo J. Celeste, 28, was observed driving 57 mph in a 40 mph speed zone, deputies said. Further investigation allegedly revealed he was under the influence of drugs.
Celeste was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and speeding. He is to appear in Town Court at a later date.
ALEXANDER — A town man was charged Sunday after violating an order of protection, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
William J. Flack, 50, of Sandpit Road struck another person, deputies said. He was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment, and is to appear Aug. 27 in Town Court.
BATAVIA — A Rochester woman was charged Sunday after she allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Genesee County Jail.
Korree Stephenson, age unavailable, tried to bring a controlled substance into the facility, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said. She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen was then jailed pending arraignment.
BATAVIA — A city man is facing several charges after being taken into custody on an arrest warrant, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jamie A. Dutton, 31, was taken into custody by members of the city police Neighborhood Enforcement team, deputies said. He had allegedly fled from police on a bicycle and hidden beneath the porch of a residence, while discarding narcotics in an attempt to hide them.
Dutton was charged with tampering with physical evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He is to appear Sept. 5 in City Court.