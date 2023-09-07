DARIEN — Three people were charged Sept. 1 during the Odesza concert at Six Flags Darien Lake, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Each person is to appear Sept. 12 in Town Court.
They include:
n Kaylee N. Laird, 24, of Canandaigua was charged with third-degree criminal trespass. She allegedly reentered the venue area after being told she could not enter.
n Peter M. J. Karrkos, 24, of Canandaigua was charged with second-degree harassment. He allegedly reentered the venue area after being told he could not enter.
n Nicholas T. Orti, 18, of Hilton was charged with third-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He allegedly reentered the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return, and then knocked over a section of fence while leaving.