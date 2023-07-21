DARIEN CENTER — Two people were charged Saturday during the Sam Hunt concert at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
n Laurin Munro, 21, of Niagara Falls, Ontario entered a concert area after being told several times leave and not return, deputies said.
n Emma J. Chiavaroli, 19, of Webster also allegedly entered a concert area after being told several times leave and not return.
Munro and Chiavaroli were both charged with trespassing. They are to appear Aug. 1 in Town Court