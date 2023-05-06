WARSAW — Two Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office staff received awards this week for their DWI enforcement efforts in 2022. The county Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Sgt. Aaron Chase and Deputy Justin Bliss were recognized at the Annual New York State Law Enforcement Recognition Awards Luncheon in Albany. Chase was awarded the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) Award. This award is awarded to active DREs for their outstanding performance in doing drug influence evaluations.
Chase has been a DRE since 2015. Since then, he has done 296 drug influence evaluations. Chase has actively promoted the enforcement of drug and alcohol impaired driving to police officers throughout Wyoming County and he has played a vital role in the training of new deputy sheriffs in the enforcement of drug- and alcohol-impaired driving.
Bliss was awarded the Recognition of Excellence Top Individual Award. This award is awarded to police officers for their outstanding performance in the enforcement of drug and alcohol impaired driving.
Bliss, a certified DRE since 2021, led the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office in DWI arrests in 2022. Bliss has also completed 54 drug influence evaluations since his DRE certification in 2021.
“The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office commends both members for their dedication to public safety and highway safety, and for their dedicated service to the people of Wyoming County,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving [MADD] New York, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee [GTSC], and STOP DWI held the luncheon.