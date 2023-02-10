jason stones

Stones

PORTAGE — A Portageville man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following an investigation into a one-car crash, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Dylan Bowser, who was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office’s STOP DWI Unit, responded about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 22 to Short Tract Road for the report of a vehicle in a ditch with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Nunda Fire Department personnel also responded and requested assistance from law enforcement, as it was believed the driver was intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.