PORTAGE — A Portageville man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated following an investigation into a one-car crash, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Dylan Bowser, who was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office’s STOP DWI Unit, responded about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 22 to Short Tract Road for the report of a vehicle in a ditch with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Nunda Fire Department personnel also responded and requested assistance from law enforcement, as it was believed the driver was intoxicated, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The deputy made contact with the driver, who was identified as Jason R. Stones, 41. The deputy suspected that Stones was under the influence of alcohol, which prompted a driving-while-intoxicated investigation, which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the end of the roadside investigation, Stones was taken into custody for DWI.
Stones was taken to the Sheriff’s Office in Geneseo, where a test revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10%, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A records check revealed that Stones had a previous DWI conviction in 2019, making the latest charge a felony.
Stones was charged with felony DWI and additional violations of state Vehicle and Traffic Law.
Stones was turned over to Central Booking deputies at Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention. The District Attorney’s Office recommended that Stones be released on his own recognizance as the charges did not qualify for bail under state bail reform.
Stones was later arraigned at Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part at Livingston County Jail before town of York Justice Thomas Porter, who released Stones on his own recognizance, per the law. Stones is to return to court at a later date.
