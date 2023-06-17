ALBANY — The state Senate failed to vote to confirm Justin E. Driscoll as head of the New York Power Authority last week, leaving him in the role on an interim basis as he has been for more than a year and a half so far.
Progressive state senators and advocacy groups have rejected Driscoll and urged the governor to put forward another interim president for the Authority.
They point to allegations of racial discrimination under his watch as NYPA’s chief counsel, and had advocated against the passage of the Build Public Renewables Act, which sets the authority on the path to become a publicly-owned, majority-renewable power producer and distributor.
“NYPA needs a leader who will prioritize racial justice, labor and everyday New Yorkers as we build out public renewables across the state,” said Public Power NY, a group that opposed Mr. Driscoll’s nomination. “Driscoll’s track record proves he is not that leader.”
Despite the lack of a vote in the Senate, Mr. Driscoll will continue to lead NYPA as its acting president and CEO, and Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s administration will continue to support his nomination.
Public Power NY called on Mr. Driscoll to resign, and urged the governor to appoint someone who can pass a Senate confirmation vote.
“Justin Driscoll must resign immediately as we search in earnest for a leader who has a history of negotiating in good faith with labor, fighting for environmental justice and a deep commitment to using NYPA’s resources to deliver affordable, renewable energy to New Yorkers who need it most.”