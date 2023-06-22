With graduation weekend upon us, most of the schools in the GLOW region will bid farewell to the Class of 2023 on Friday or Saturday.
Graduation days and times are as follows:
Genesee County
ALEXANDER — 10 a.m. Saturday in the Middle-High School Auditorium.
BATAVIA — 7 p.m. Friday at Van Detta Stadium.
BYRON-BERGEN — 6:30 p.m. Friday, Roberts Wesleyan College Performing Arts Center.
ELBA — 7 p.m. Friday in the auditorium.
LE ROY — 11 a.m. Saturday in the Jr.-Sr. High School Auditorium.
PAVILION — 11 a.m. Saturday in the High School Auditorium.
PEMBROKE — 7 p.m. Friday at the High School.
Orleans County
ALBION — 7 p.m. Friday on the front lawn between the middle and high schools.
HOLLEY — 10 a.m. Saturday at Middle/High School.
LYNDONVILLE — 7 p.m. Friday.
KENDALL — 7 p.m. Friday at Kendall Junior/Senior High School Auditorium.
MEDINA — 7 p.m. Friday.
WYOMING COUNTY
ATTICA — 7 p.m. Friday, Performing Arts Center, 3338 E. Main St., Attica,
LETCHWORTH — 7 p.m. Friday, 5550 School Rd., Gainesville.
PERRY — 7 p.m. today, 33 Watkins Ave., Perry
*Following commencement at Perry a parade will be lead through town to honor the 2023 graduates. The parade is expected to begin at 8 p.m. Three consecutive air horns from a fire truck will indicate the start of the parade leaving from the High School.
PIONEER — 6 p.m. Friday, George C. Crawford Auditorium, 12145 County Line Road, Yorkshire.
WARSAW — 7 p.m. today, 153 West Buffalo St., Warsaw.