LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — This summer marks 90 years since the first young men arrived at the newly-created Civilian Conservation Corps camps at Letchworth State park.
The men would spend their next four years constructing camp buildings for themselves, along with walls, roads, bridges, picnic areas and more throughout the park which visitors still use and enjoy nearly a century later.
The Friends of Letchworth State Park annually celebrates the CCC’s accomplishments with a day of remembrance and appreciation. The 40th annual observance is set for Aug. 5.
Several CCC structures, such as chimneys and stone picnic tables, have been preserved due to the efforts of the Friends of Letchworth.
“The Friends of Letchworth State Park have been working for over eight years to restore, preserve, and increase interpretation of the lasting accomplishments of the CCC that exist throughout the park,” said trustee Victoria Campbell of Friends of Letchworth, in a news release. “CCC Legacy Days and the CCC Legacy Pathway are our opportunities to share with the public the opportunity to experience living history while gaining a greater understanding of and appreciation for the enduring contributions of the CCC to the Letchworth Park we know today.”
The celebration is free with park admission and open to the public.
Events begin with a 10 a.m. flag raising in the Lower Falls area, beside the CCC statue, by an honor guard from the Niagara Falls Air Base. A remembrance ceremony and a guided tour of the Lower Falls CCC Camp No. 49 will follow.
A program with presenters and exhibits will begin 11 a.m. in the Humphrey Nature Center. Tom Cook, author of “The CCC in Letchworth State Park,” will describe everyday life and the challenges faced by the Civilian Conservation Corps in Letchworth 90 years ago.
Letchworth State Park Manager Doug Kelly will address the enduring value of the CCC’s projects. CCC exhibits will be on display until 2 p.m. in the Humphrey NatureCenter.
Camp Tours will include:
n 12:30 p.m. — Gibsonville Camp No. 40. Meet at Trailhead -19 on Park Road.
n 2 p.m. — Big Bend Camp No. 23 — Meet at Parade Grounds Parking Lot by Shelter.
n 3 p.m. — St. Helena Camp No. 76 — Meet in upper parking lot at Middle/Lower St. Helena
Road.
For those who prefer self-guided tours through the park, a map and brochure of CCC sites will be available. Visitors can join in for any part of the day.
For more information please contact: info@friendsofletchworth.com.