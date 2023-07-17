The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has extended through Tuesday in Livingston County an air quality health advisory for fine particulates until midnight Tuesday.
The advisory includes Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Allegany, Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Today’s advisory will expire at midnight in Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, Niagara, northern and southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties.
Air quality levels in outdoor air in Tuesday’s advisory area are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 151 for Fine Particulates.
The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.
Alerts on Tuesday also includes Central New York, counties along Lake Ontario, the Upper Hudson Valley and the Adirondacks.
“We’ve had extraordinary levels of smoke here in New York,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos told news reporters on a video conference call. “I can’t recall a time in DEC within the last several decades where we’ve had to put up this many air quality health advisories due to wildfires.”
The smoke reaching Upstate Tuesday is streaming in on winds from far western Canada. Seggos said 25 million acres has burned in Canada, and many fires continue to burn out of control.
Monday’s air quality in much of Upstate reached levels considered unhealthy for everyone. Tuesday won’t be as bad: The worst level expected is “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” which means that people with lung and heart issues will be affected. Healthy people will show few if any symptoms.
Air quality indexes above 50 is considered “Unhealthy.” If the AQI gets above 150, then it’s unhealthy for everyone, Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a Monday afternoon press brief.
“We have been tracking this very closely, especially since this is coming in from the West. We’re seeing high numbers in places like Chicago and Detroit and Pittsburgh, and it’s coming our way,” Hochul said. “And it’s really hard to predict exactly where this air mass is going to go, but all we know is it is not good for New York at this time.”
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.
People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.
For additional information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1 (800) 535-1345.
A weak cold front will cross the area from Tuesday morning into the afternoon. As the front crosses the area later, daytime heating will help to increase instability causing any showers or storms to expand farther east, for areas just west of the Genesee Valley and inland from the lakes then into eastern portions of the forecast area, the National Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Most storms on Tuesday would be garden variety, but an isolated stronger storm could occur especially from the Genesee Valley into the Finger Lakes as the front will arrive in those areas during peak heating.
Highs on Tuesday will reach the lower 80s toward the Finger Lakes and near the St. Lawrence River, but will be mainly in the upper 70s elsewhere.
Beneficially speaking, this cold front is expected to sweep the recent smoke eastward with blue skies returning by early evening to far Western New York, but not until after sunset will the smoke clear from areas east of Lake Ontario, the forecast discussion said.
Daytime on Wednesday will feature near normal temps and moderate humidity values along with mostly clear skies and no issues with wildfire smoke, the Weather Service said.
“It’s really just today and tomorrow that are going to be the two trouble days,” said Adam Douty, a meteorologist with Accuweather forecasting company. “There’s a fairly weak cold front moving through Tuesday, and once that front gets through by Wednesday, we should see things clear out quite significantly.”
State officials are bracing for more air alerts this summer if the wildfires keep burning, Seggos said, including making N-95 masks available and using highway signs to alert people to poor air quality.
“This will continue as long as this event continues,” he said. “We don’t expect the fires to be out anytime soon.”
–––
Tribune News Service contributed to this report.