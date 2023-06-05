BATAVIA — An air quality advisory has been issued for all of Western New York.
The advisory will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. tonight due to fine particulate matter in the air, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat; coughing, sneezing and a runny nose; and shortness of breath.
Some ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.