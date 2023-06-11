An air quality alert remains in effect until midnight for parts of the region, including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties due to an increase in fine particulates in the air from the Canadian wildfires.
The advisory also includes Niagara, northern and southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as a way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.
As of noon, the AQI was 91 across Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, according to data available at airnow.gov, a website maintained by the federal Environmental Protection Agency using data from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The AQI was expected to increase to a little more than 100, putting the air quality into a rating of “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.
Livingston County was not included in the alert, though its AQI numbers were similar to those in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and the forecast AQI was expected to reach the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” level, according to airnow.gov.
The Air Quality Index for Monday is forecast to return to the “good” range.
For additional information, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 1 (800) 535-1345.