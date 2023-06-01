BATAVIA — An air quality health advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. tonight for areas including Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for Ground Level Ozone, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.
New York state also remains at a “high” wildfire risk rating for today and Friday, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.