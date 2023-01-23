Nathan Fix and Tony Johnston, members of the Genesee SnoPackers Snowmobile Club Inc., spent some 17 hours during the Christmas weekend blizzard assisting first responders in the rescue of people stranded in cars in western Genesee County.
Fix and Johnston, who are also volunteer firefighter in Alexander, left their homes around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night and continued until late the next afternoon working in heavy snow, intense winds, and dangerous wind chills the entire time.
They were among dozens of everyday people honored Jan. 21 during an invitation-only ceremony at SUNY Buffalo State University. They joined “everyday Buffalonions” – people who were not first responders or government workers, yet rendered aid to others – that included members of other snowmobile clubs, department store managers, and business owners in being recognized with New York State Public Service Medals presented to them by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.
“You rose up, showed up when others hunkered down,” Hochul said. “You were there, Western New York. And I’m so proud to be your governor.”
The gathering was meant to spotlight community members whose selfless acts were credited with saving lives during the historic storm in which 47 people died.
“The people in this room, representing so many others, you rose up and the ordinary citizens who found the strength and the courage that we ask God for. Because of your efforts, there are more of God’s children still with us today, and that is what we also acknowledge, the loss, but also the life, the lives that were saved,” Hochul told a standing-room-only crowd in the Campbell Student Union.
Hochul singled out several people, including Sha’Kyra Aughtry, who took in a man with developmental disabilities from the blizzard after hearing his cry for help outside her home; Jay Withey Jr., a mechanic who broke into a school to find shelter and food for 24 stranded motorists, and Craig Elston who opened his barbershop on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo to provide shelter for 40 people.
“There is no community or people stronger than here in Buffalo, because we’ve been tested. We’ve been tested by fire, we’ve been tested by snow, we’ve been tested by blizzards and winds that were just unbelievable – record-setting in every measure,” Hochul said.
“I saw resilience, camaraderie. The ‘City of Good Neighbors,’ being so much more than just a slogan, but it was also the region of good neighbors. It was not just a city, it’s what we did in the neighboring towns and suburbs,” said Hochul, who had earlier acknowledged actions taken by regular people in Niagara, Genesee and Chautauqua counties.
Hochul noted the efforts of state employees, including snowplow drivers from the Department of Transportation, state police, the National Guard and state parks, that were sent to Buffalo during the blizzard. She said those teams saved 650 lives as a result.
Hochul also praised the work of some 7,000 utility crews.
Poloncarz and Brown acknowledged the efforts of their departments, such as public works, citizen and emergency services, and the sewer authority.
“I will never forget what you did,” Poloncarz said. “The proudest moment of my career as county executive was having the privilege to work with you.”
Brown, in thanking city workers, said “Those of you who are heroes don’t think of yourselves as heroes. You just did what needed to be done at the time.”
The service medal recipients were announced by former Buffalo Bills player Steve Tasker and Brianna Russell, who cradled her three-week-old daughter, Ellen, who was born during the blizzard with help from Town of Tonawanda responders, Twin City Ambulance and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
At least 30 people were recognized, with Tasker reading a short description of their efforts.
Tasker acknowledged that “this is a very incomplete list.”
“Hundreds of people were involved in saving lives,” he said, “so many people we will never know the act of heroism that they performed on behalf of someone else, another fellow citizen. These are just an example of the extraordinary heroism we’ve seen ... and gotten a chance to find out who they are and take note.”