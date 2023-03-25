ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department has issued an Amber Alert after a child abduction early Saturday morning.
Michael Williams III is 4 years and 10 months old, Rochester police said. He and his mother were taken about 1:30 a.m. from 170 Fulton Ave. in Rochester.
Police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.
Michael is approximately 3 feet 3 inches and weighs about 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing Paw Patrol T-shirt, and gray and black pajama pants.
Michael’s mother is 23-year--old Jessica M. Sanchez-Reyes. She is described as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and hair.
She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has an elephant tattoo on her wrist and was last seen wearing a white nightgown.
Anybody with any information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 1 (866) NYS-AMBER or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.