BATAVIA — The Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post -332 will be placing grave flags and wreaths at local cemeteries once again for Memorial Day 2023.
And area residents can help.
Grave flags for fallen veterans will be placed at Dawes Corners cemetery along with a wreath, both supplied by the Town of Batavia.
At Grandview Cemetery grave flags will also be placed by post members, along with a wreath for the cemetery and an additional wreath for the grave of the Hansen brothers, all also supplied by the Town of Batavia.
Flags will likewise be placed on veterans’ graves at the Elmwood Cemetery in the city of Batavia. Flags for this cemetery will be provided by Assemblyman Steve Hawley.
Hawley will also be providing grave flags for the City Cemetery on Harvester Avenue. Post -332 will be providing the wreath for City Cemetery’s war memorial.
Members of Post -332, its Auxiliary and its Sons of the American Legion unit are asked to arrive 11 a.m. Saturday at Grandview Cemetery to begin flag placement.
This year the post is asking members of the community, especially area youth, to turn out to help place the flags for Memorial Day. Fewer post members are able to participate in this activity.
“Our fallen veterans need the recognition of their grave flags for Memorial Day — we would appreciate your help,” post officials said.
Call the American Legion Post at (585) 343-0085 for more information.