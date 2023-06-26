NIAGARA FALLS — A variety of aerial refueling aircraft and cargo planes will pass through the GLOW region Tuesday as the Air Force marks a significant but little-known anniversary.
The 914th Air Refueling Wing from Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station is joining the 305th Air Mobility Wing from New Jersey, for the flyover demonstration. It will include KC-135 and KC-46 air tankers, along with C-17 cargo aircraft.
The demonstration will help mark the 100th anniversary of aerial refueling.
The planes are expected to arrive over Rochester at 2:05 p.m. and will make their way to Niagara and Buffalo areas by 2:22 p.m., Air Force officials said in a news release.
The exact route was not available. Times and location are dependent on mission requirements.
The Air Force’s tankers allow its other aircraft to deploy quickly around the world. Tankers also carry cargo and passengers, perform aeromedical evacuations, and enable strategic deterrence for the U.S.
“Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander in the news release. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”
In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923, the officials said.
On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a two-seat DH-4B biplane bomber, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.
“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” said Minihan. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”