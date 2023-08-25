ELBA — Area residents can walk, run, skip or jump to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities during Arc GLOW’s upcoming Friends & Family 5K and Fun Walk.
Arc GLOW will be hosting the 19th annual event Sept. 16 at Arc GLOW’s Day Habilitation Center in Elba. It gives people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to participate.
It also welcomes and embraces the participation of the people Arc GLOW serves, aligning with their mission to support people with disabilities in partnership with their families and community.
Taste of Country, the signature event within the Friends and Family 5K, features a wonderful display of fruits and vegetables donated by area farmers, organizers said in a news release. Runners, walkers, sponsors and volunteers each have the opportunity to take some home with them.
Arc GLOW expects more than 300 runners and walkers this year. The event’s post party features live music by The Buffalo Road Show with Jim and Babe Catino, kid’s activities, food, beverages and an award ceremony.
The Friends and Family 5K began as a memorial to Mary Anne Graney, a parent, educator, advocate and friend to Arc GLOW who died in 2004. Her dedication to people with IDD and their families enriches countless lives.
Other details include:
n The Bluebonnet sponsorship is in honor of Graney’s Texas roots.
n The Graney family is pleased funds raised in the event help support education through the Mary Anne Graney Memorial Scholarship program, which is presented to area high school seniors planning to further their studies in human services, special education or related fields. The money also goes toward helping fund various programs and services Arc GLOW offers for individuals with IDD.
n In 2017, the Friends and Family 5K combined forces with the former 5K held in memory of Arc staff member Terri Carr Krieger.
Krieger was a longtime employee who lost her battle with cancer in 1997. The Blue Spruce sponsor level is in Krieger’s honor.
n Finally, for many years the Livingston-Wyoming 5K was held in memory of Dr. Ramon M. Rocha. He passionately believed in the possibilities of life, and has been an endless source of inspiration for people of all ages and abilities.
A beloved family man and enthusiastic volunteer, the Blue Knight sponsorship connects Dr. Rocha to SUNY Geneseo where he was a respected professor.
The Friends & Family 5K and Fun Walk’s check in will begin at 8:45 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m.
Race T-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who register by Sept. 7 and until quantities last for walk-ins, organizers said.
The event will take place at the Arc Day Habilitation Center on 4603 Barrville Rd.