MOUNT MORRIS — A free household hazardous waste collection will be conducted Aug. 26.
The collection is open to residents in Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties. It will take place 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The session will accept oil filters, antifreeze, vehicle batteries, household cleaning products, pesticides, polishes and waxes, solvents, pool chemicals, driveway sealants, and fluorescent bulbs and tubes.
Latex and oil-based paints and stains will also be accepted, along with resins and adhesives.
Automobile and light truck tires will be accepted for $5 each. Motor oil and electronics will not be accepted.
Appointments are required and a limited number of spots are available, officials said.
Those interested may check online at www.glowsolidwaste.org. They may also call (585) 815-7906 or 1 (800) 836-1154.