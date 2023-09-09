BATAVIA — The VA Western New York Healthcare System will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the lawn of the Batavia VA Medical Center at 11 a.m. Monday at 222 Richmond Ave.
Welcome remarks will be given by Associate Medical Center Director Royce Calhoun. State Sen. George Borrello and Batavia City Councilperson-at-Large Bob Bialkowski will also speak.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony and view the memorial throughout the day.
On Saturday, volunteers will come to the Medical Center to place 3,000 flags on the lawn to represent every life taken during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The Batavia VA Medical Center is the only VA hospital in the country to present 9/11 flag memorial.
Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post 332 will sponsor a 9/11 commemoration Monday at the Genesee County War Memorial outside the Jerome Center at Bank Street and Washington Avenue. The ceremony will begin with a remembrance of the attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m., followed by ceremonies marking the attacks on the South Tower at 9:03, the Pentagon at 9:37, and Flight 93 at 10:03. Each time will include the tolling of a bell, a period of silent reflection, prayer and a brief remembrance. The program will end with three volleys from the Post Honor Guard and the playing of taps.
ORLEANS COUNTY
In Albion, there will be a service at 6 p.m. on the courthouse lawn near the Sept. 11 memorial. The Orleans County Honor Guard will be there for the ceremony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
Remembrance ceremonies are planned in Avon, Livonia and Mount Morris.
The Avon 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in Circle Park. The rain location will be St. Agnes Church, 96 Prospect St., Avon.
The event will remember the many people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, honor first responders and to share hopes for the future with a younger generation.
The event is organized by St. Agnes School, 60 Park Place, Avon, and includes songs with students and several speakers.
The Livonia Fire Department, 4213 South Livonia Rd., Livonia will host a ceremony, beginning at 9:45 a.m. A piece of steel from the twin tower was erected outside the fire hall several years ago.
Mount Morris will host a ceremony at 9:11 a.m. in Veterans Park. The park has a portion of a steel I-beam from the twin towers erected among the memorials in the park.
At SUNY Geneseo, the college hosts a morning ceremony to remember each life lost in the attacks, including four alumni who were killed in the attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, after 19 militants associated with the al Qaeda hijacked four planes and carried out the attacks. At the World Trade Center in New York City, 2,763 died after the two planes slammed into the twin towers. Those deaths included 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers who were attempting to evacuate the buildings and save office workers trapped on higher floors. At the Pentagon, 189 people were killed, including 64 on American Airlines Flight 77, the airliner that struck the building. On Flight 93, 44 people died when passengers fought back against the attackers and forced the plane to crash in a field in Pennsylvania.