BATAVIA — Drought conditions were unchanged over the past week in the GLOW region.
Most of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties remain in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
That includes 69.64 percent of Genesee County; 61.74 % of Orleans County; 88.17% of Wyoming County.
The drought is mostly in their western regions.
A total of 1.9% percent of Livingston County near Portage is also in a moderate drought.
The remaining areas in the region are classified as “abnormally dry.”
Impacts from the drought are expected to be short term and generally less than six months, according to the Drought Monitor.