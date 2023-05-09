ALBANY — The state Comptroller’s Office is reminding residents they may be eligible for unclaimed funds.
As of March, the Comptroller’s Office was overseeing more than 46 million unclaimed funds accounts worth a total of $17.5 billion.
“Our office is dedicated to returning every dollar of unclaimed funds to its rightful owner,” said Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli in a news release. “The unclaimed funds system puts the power back in the hands of the people, making it simple and convenient to access and claim their unclaimed funds.”
New Yorkers can access an online database administered by the Comptroller’s Office. The unclaimed funds consist of a wide range of financial assets, including bank accounts, uncashed checks, and insurance policies, that have been dormant for decades.
The Comptroller’s Office is responsible for safeguarding the funds and making them available to New Yorkers.
For more information on OSC’s unclaimed funds initiative, visit www.ouf.osc.state.ny.us or call 1 (800) 221-9311.