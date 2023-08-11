Avon Free Library provides sensory break space at Avon Corn Festival
AVON - A sensory break space will be available for the first time at the Avon Rotary Corn Festival.
The sensory break space will be available from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. in the backyard of the Avon Free Library, 143 Genesee St., at the southern end of the festival.
Avon Rotary Corn Festival Chairman Mike Ford said the new addition to the festival will allow for greater participation in the annual event.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Avon Free Library’s decision to host a sensory break space at this year’s festival,” Ford said. “Inclusivity and accessibility are paramount, and this initiative ensures that all attendees, regardless of their sensory needs, can fully enjoy the festivities. It’s a testament to our community’s commitment to creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed and valued.”
The one-day festival attracts thousands of visitors from the region and features lively performances on multiple stages, more than 135 craft vendors, and 25 food vendors.
The stimulating atmosphere – while a signature of such events – can be overwhelming and even debilitating for certain individuals. Studies show that as many as 1 in 20 people experience sensory processing disorder, a medical condition in which the brain has a difficult time interpreting and responding to the many stimuli being collected through their senses. While many individuals with autism experience sensory processing issues, many others are affected including those with ADHD, PTSD, dementia, Parkinson’s, stroke, and those without medical diagnoses.
The sensory break space was designed as an inclusive and comfortable space to provide a quiet, calming area that will help individuals achieve emotional regulation. Upon entering the shaded backyard, visitors will be greeted with cold water, comfortable seating, sensory toys to fidget with, noise reducing headphones, and even a small tent for those that may benefit from enclosed spaces.
“One of the most important jobs of the library is to provide a safe space to our community,” said Avon Free Library Director Grace Frenzel. “We are so excited to take that idea outside the library’s walls and hope the sensory break space allows folks to engage with the Avon Corn Festival in new and more accessible ways.”