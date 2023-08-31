BATAVIA — The opportunity for Batavia Downs customers to park in the parking lot of the former Kmart across the street will end on Friday.
Batavia Downs Director of Marketing Ryan Hasenauer said in a video posted to the Batavia Downs Facebook site that anyone who parks in the old Kmart lot does so at his or her own risk.
“We were allowed to park there all June, July and August, but as August ends and September begins, you will no longer be allowed to park in this plaza,” he said in the video. “The development company that runs this parking lot has informed us that any cars parked over here that are not patronizing the businesses that are in this lot will be towed at your own expense.
“Please make sure you’re adhering to all the posted signs ... and when you’re parking in our very large lot, you’re adhering to all the signs you see in our lot,” he said.