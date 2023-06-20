BATAVIA — City police have identified a possible suspect in a series of thefts from vehicles at Dwyer Stadium.
Officers were alerted at 7:48 p.m. Monday to thefts from two vehicles at the stadium. Both cars had their windows smashed in and wallets stolen.
Credit cards stolen from the cars were used at area businesses.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating similar larcenies throughout the county, police said. A possible suspect was captured on several photos.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Officer Austin Davis at (585) 345-6350 or the Batavia Police Department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.