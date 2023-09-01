The City of Batavia Police Department issued an alert this evening seeking information that could lead to the arrest of Nathan L. Royse, 31, of Batavia.
Royse is wanted on a violation of a parole warrant and a City of Batavia Police warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s dispatch center at (585) 345-6350 or submit a tip via the department’s Crimewatch page at www.bataviapolice.org.
Police are advising the public to not attempt to apprehend Royse, who served time in prison following convictions for attempted burglary and assault.