BATAVIA – The Batavia City School District is canceling nearly all outdoor events for Wednesday as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to affect large portions of Western New York, including the four-county GLOW region.
A sectional flag football game scheduled for Wednesday was still scheduled to go on as planned, but its status could change, according to school Superintendent Jason Smith.
Smith, in a letter to district families and staff, said the district was “in talks with Section V” regarding the status of the game. Changes in the game’s status will be shared on the Batavia City School District Facebook page.
“We’ll continue to provide district-wide updates should the air quality issues continue. I’ve also discussed the situation with our Buildings and Grounds team, and they assure me there are no concerns with indoor air quality at this time,” Smith wrote.
Information on the status of individual school-based activities, such as class field trips, will be provided from the school’s directly, Smith said.
Parents with questions are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school’s main office.