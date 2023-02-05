BATAVIA — Investigation is continuing after an incident which forced evacuation of the Walmart store Saturday night on Veterans Memorial Drive.
The incident occurred about 10:26 p.m. when a male entered the store and broke a Nintendo Switch glass case, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said. The man then stole several game consoles and told store employees he had a gun.
The male did not display any weapons and none were observed, deputies said. The store was evacuated until deemed safe by responding law enforcement.
It was later confirmed the male fled in a vehicle before deputies arrived.
City and state police assisted at the scene.
Those with information are asked to call deputies at (585) 343-5000.