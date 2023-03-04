BATAVIA — The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer federal assistance to area residents and businesses affected by the Christmas blizzard.
The aid was announced this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Residents in Genesee, Wyoming, Erie and Niagara counties are among those eligible to apply for low-interest loans to help them recover from the storm.
“My heart breaks for the families who lost loved ones during this once in a generation blizzard that wreaked havoc on my hometown of Buffalo, and the lasting impacts of the storm have not gone away,” Hochul said in a news release. “New Yorkers who suffered infrastructure damages as a result of the storm will now be able to access services from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These critical resources, in addition to our request for President (Joe) Biden’s approval for a Major Disaster Declaration, will help provide necessary assistance for our local communities still recovering.”
SBA loans assist eligible homeowners, renters, businesses and others needing financial support after emergencies or weather-related disasters.
Those eligible include:
n Homeowners — up to $200,000 to repair their primary residence;
n Homeowners and renters — up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property;
n Business owners — up to $2 million for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses;
n Businesses and non-profits — Economic Injury Disaster loans up to $2 million to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.
State officials are working with Erie County and the SBA to open two physical locations for Disaster Loan Outreach centers to help people apply in-person for assistance. Customer support representatives will be available to assist applicants with completing the application, along with answering questions about the SBA Disaster Loan program.
New Yorkers can apply online, find more information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 28. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 27.
The Christmas blizzard of Dec. 23 to 26 hammered Western New York, including portions of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. A total of 47 people died during the deadly storm.
Hochul requested a major federal disaster declaration for affected areas in late February.