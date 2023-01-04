WARSAW — An advisory asking people to boil and conserve water has been issued for the Village and Town of Warsaw water systems.
The water system lost pressure about midday Wednesday due to a water main break, village officials said in a news release. The system’s storage tank was drained.
Repairs are being mad and the tank is refilling but residents are advised to boil and conserve water until further notice.
“Until the leak is fixed, and the tank has a chance to refill, you may experience water outages,” village officials said. “It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next four to five days until the problem is fixed, lines are flushed, and water test results come back satisfactory. You will be informed when tests show that you no longer need to boil your water.”
When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter people’s water supply.
Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. But those symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water.
If a person experiences any of these symptoms which persist, they should seek medical advice.
The village advises:
n Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Or use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
n People to conserve water at least through Sunday.
For more information, please contact:
The village of Warsaw Office at (585) 786-2120 or the Wyoming County Health Department at (585) 786-8894. For further information please listen for updates from village officials on local media and/or visit www.wyomingco.net.