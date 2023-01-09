WARSAW — The boil water advisory for the Village and Town of Warsaw Water System has been lifted. The order ended Sunday afternoon following repairs to two separate water main breaks which caused a loss of pressure. The town’s water storage tank was also drained.
The village recommends:
n Eliminate the potential for recontamination by flushing plumbing and equipment that has been in direct contact with tap water or recently used with tap water.
n Flush all water lines for at least five minutes each. Consider flushing for a longer period if your service connection is long or complex.
n Flush all food or beverage equipment that may have come into contact with tap water, such as beverage machines, refrigerator taps and ice makers. Check manufacturer’s recommendations to see if they provide a disinfection procedure.
Run equipment full cycle.
n Clean sinks, counters and food contact surfaces with a disinfectant solution.
n Wash and disinfect ice cube trays and bins.
For ice makers, flush by making and dispatching three batches of ice cubes, then wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant.
If the water feed line to the ice maker is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches.
n Tanks, treatment devices and appliances that hold water should be flushed.
Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines, hot water tanks, and similar equipment.
Water filters should have their filter media backwashed or replaced as per the manufacturer’s recommendations.
Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.