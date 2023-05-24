Borrello

WARSAW — State Sen. George Borrello will host a town hall meeting tonight in the village. The town hall will take place 6 to 7 p.m. at the fire hall on 40 East Buffalo St. Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, will gather feedback from constituents and provide updates on his legislative efforts.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1