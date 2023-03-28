BATAVIA — State Sen. George Borrello will host a town hall meeting on April 11.
The session is scheduled 6 to 7 p.m. in City hall, One Batavia City Centre.
Residents are invited to join Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, as he gives updates on state and local issues. He will also answer questions and comments.
Borrello represents the 57th Senate District, which includes Genesee and Wyoming counties.
The boundaries of the newly-drawn district also include Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, along with the western half of Allegany County.
The district is one of the largest statewide, spanning approximately 4,500 square miles.
Prior to redistricting, Borrello’s district included part of Livingston County. All of Livingston County is now included in the 54th Senate District, which is represented by Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua.
Borrello continues to serve as the ranking member on the Agriculture Committee, a role he first assumed in July 2020. He also continues this year as the ranking member on the Banks Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee.
Borrello is also a member of committees including Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business; Elections; Housing, and Insurance.